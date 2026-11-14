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Students discuss Rose Bowl attendance, free football tickets
By Jared Hernandez,11 days ago
The stands of the Rose Bowl are still far from full, despite UCLA football’s 9-0 season and free student tickets. UCLA Athletics announced in September that students can access free tickets to all home football and basketball games during the 2026-27 academic year, prompting some students to attend more games. However, the Rose Bowl’s more than 25-mile distance from campus remains a barrier for attendees, students said.
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