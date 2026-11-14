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Ninth man now arrested for shooting Halloween morning in downtown Columbia
By Leslie Taylor,13 days ago
A ninth man is now in custody for a shooting Halloween morning in downtown Columbia that resulted in life-threatening injuries. The Columbia Police Department reports Jeramey Thompson, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on Friday on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.