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Bruins Fall to Tornados Despite Fourth Quarter Push
11 days ago
The Bob Jones University Bruins women's basketball team fell to the Brevard College Tornados 85-69 on Friday night at Boshamer Gymnasium in Brevard, North Carolina. The Bruins opened the game with a basket from Keely Price, but Brevard responded with an offensive push to take an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Price helped keep the Bruins within reach, scoring six of the team's 11 points in the opening quarter.