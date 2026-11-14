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Cleveland Police Used a Drone After East 55th Shots-Fired Call
By Sienna Brooks,13 days ago
Cleveland police apprehended four people with help from a drone after a shots-fired call on July 26 at an abandoned building on East 55th Street. The account comes from Cleveland 19 News, which reported Friday on a response that is now more than three months old. Officers were called to a six-story industrial building. Police said they used drones to help locate people for officer safety.
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