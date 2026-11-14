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Alabaster Dawn Roadmap Details New Weapons, Areas, Story Chapters, and Gameplay Updates Through 2027
By Orpheus Joshua,13 days ago
Developer Radical Fish Games has shared an updated development roadmap for its action RPG Alabaster Dawn, detailing upcoming content updates, new weapons, additional story chapters, and gameplay improvements planned through 2027. Version 0.2.1 is scheduled to launch by the end of 2026 and will focus on content originally planned for...