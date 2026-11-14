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Paper Tiger growls with American promise and peril
By Josh,12 days ago
(2026 | USA | 114 minutes | James Gray) With Paper Tiger, the latest family drama from James Gray — like its spiritual predecessor Armageddon Time — we are again transported back to Queens in the 1980s in New York City. Whereas that coming of age story reflected on teens getting into trouble while cutting class, stumbling into the privileges of race and the responsibilities of family legacy, the stakes here are considerably higher and the undercurrents even darker.