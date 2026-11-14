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JAMES MICHAEL 'Would Absolutely Revisit' SIXX: A.M. Again: 'I Would Be Open To That'
13 days ago
In a new interview with The Logan Show, SIXX:A.M. singer James Michael was asked if there are any plans for the band — in which he was joined by bassist Nikki Sixx (also of MÖTLEY CRÜE) and guitarist Darren James "D.J." Ashba (formerly of GUNS N' ROSES) — to record more new music or play live shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have not discussed it. I would be open to that. I mean, Nikki and I text quite often, and I literally was just texting with him the other day, and I was, like, 'Dude, we gotta start creating again at some point. We gotta create something together.' And that's the other thing that I'm so happy about, is my relationship with them is, I think, better now than it ever has been. Time has passed. The exhaustion, the burnout is all a thing of the past, and now it's just kind of the legacy that we all can be proud of and can enjoy."