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Source Summit unites community leaders for transportation development
By Jae Jepsen, Columbia Missourian,7 days ago
Professionals from transportation, education and faith communities may not seem to have much in common, but they all came together for the sixth annual Source Summit conference on Thursday and Friday at United Community Builders Beacon of Light Community Center. "In any of these organizations or agencies, they're not run...