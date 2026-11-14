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Bedford, Ohio, Stakes Its Claim as the Real Bedford Falls
By Sienna Brooks,13 days ago
Neither Bedford, Ohio, nor Seneca Falls, New York, has conclusive evidence that it inspired Bedford Falls in It's a Wonderful Life. Bedford’s case centers on a family letter described by former television anchor Tim Taylor, who grew up in the Ohio suburb: he says his aunt wrote that director Frank Capra visited around 1945, a year before the film reached theaters.
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