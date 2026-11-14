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Orange Village Council Rejects Ban on Zoom Meetings, Eyes Charter Vote in 2027
By Travis Singleton,13 days ago
Orange Village Council members will keep logging into meetings over Zoom for now, after a 5-2 vote this week struck down an ordinance that would have forced every municipal body member to show up in person. The measure, introduced in early October, would have required members to be physically present to attend, deliberate, vote or even count toward a quorum — but it fell short on its third reading Wednesday.