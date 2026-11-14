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Group Heroine Spirit Of Zarak Latest Arqana Vente d'Elevage Wildcard
13 days ago
Group winner Spirit Of Zarak (lot 195) has been added to the Arqana Vente d'Elevage as a wildcard. The sale takes place in Deauville from December 5-8. Trained by Carlos and Yann Lerner, the daughter of Zarak was bred and raced by Jean-Claude Seroul. Second on debut in March, she graduated at Saint-Cloud a month later over 2400 metres. Kept at that trip, a Lyon Parilly affair went her way in September, and Toulouse's Listed Prix Panacee was the filly's first stakes win last month.