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Capps and Lee to Recreate Iconic “Snake vs. Mongoose” Matchup at NHRA Finals
By Drag Illustrated,12 days ago
NHRA Funny Car drivers Ron Capps and Paul Lee will bring a piece of drag racing history back to the track Saturday, Nov. 14, at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. The two drivers will line up side by side during the first qualifying session of the day, sporting nostalgic liveries honoring the legendary 1976 Funny Cars of Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and Tom “The Mongoose” McEwen. Capps will sport the colors of Prudhomme’s iconic U.S. Army paint scheme (last seen when Capps earned a runner-up finish at the 2024 U.S. Nationals), while Lee will recreate McEwen’s English Leather Funny Car, commemorating one of the sport’s most memorable rivalries. Prudhomme, who helped Capps get his start in professional drag racing, will be on the starting line to watch this piece of American hot rod nostalgia unfold.