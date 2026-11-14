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Tesla is finally letting customers buy the Cybercab, but there’s a long list of restrictions
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,2 days ago
Tesla has started accepting orders for its Cybercab from select customers in the US. The two-seater autonomous vehicle, which comes without a steering wheel or pedals, is listed for $29,990. However, buying one also requires a $299 monthly Autonomy Subscription, which works out to $3,588 every year. And if you want to reserve one, Tesla is asking for a $1,000 non-refundable deposit. Deliveries are currently estimated for December 2026.