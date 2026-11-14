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Johns Hopkins University Women’s Volleyball Falls to Swarthmore in Centennial Conference Semifinal
2 days ago
Johns Hopkins University Women’s Volleyball lost to Swarthmore, 3-1, in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinals on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Tarble Pavilion in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Swarthmore won 25-12, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-20, dropping Johns Hopkins to 16-9. The loss marked the first time since 2015 that Johns Hopkins will not compete in the Centennial Conference championship match.