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Nightcrawler Makes His High-Flying Debut In ‘Marvel Rivals’
By Charles Hartford,13 days ago
With Season 11 of Marvel Rivals underway, it’s time to welcome the game’s newest hero: Nightcrawler (Mathew Mercer, Overwatch). The iconic X-Man uses his trademark teleportation to aid his teammates as the game’s newest strategist. His mix of healing and movement sets him apart in the growing roster, though getting the most out of him may be tricky for some players.