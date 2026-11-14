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Kidney Compass: Platform Trials in IgA Nephropathy and Glomerular Disease
13 days ago
Suceena Alexander, MD, joins Brendon Neuen, MBBS, PhD, and Shikha Wadhwani, MD, MS, to discuss platform trial design in IgA nephropathy and beyond. Hosts Brendon Neuen, MBBS, PhD, and Shikha Wadhwani, MD, MS, sat down with Suceena Alexander, MD, at the inaugural International Society of Glomerular Diseases (ISGD) Clinical Trials Summit in Galveston, Texas.