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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights; White House says no indication of “nefarious act”
By CBS News,13 days ago
(CBS) — Federal airspace is operating normally after a nationwide ground stop on all departing U.S. flights threw the aviation industry into turmoil Friday. Officials said the issue stemmed from a “telecommunication outage.”. The FAA had issued the ground stop on all departing flights due to “extraordinary circumstances...