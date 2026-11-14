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Is Sugar About to Steal the Opening Day Crown?
By Jen Shannon,12 days ago
Mother Nature is really showing off now! The snow keeps flying across the Southeast, and we’ve got two more states joining the natural snow party. That’s right, Wisp Resort in Maryland and Ober Gatlinburg in Tennessee both caught their first flakes yesterday, along with WV’s last holdout, Winterplace. All three mountains officially joined the first-flakes-of-the-season club, just a day behind our NC and other WV mountains. It sure is a sight to see…