undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Link shuttle buses are replacing 2 Line trains between Int'l District/Chinatown and South Bellevue stations for scheduled maintenance from start of service Saturday, Nov. 14 until end of service on Sunday, Nov. 15.
12 days ago
2 Line trains will continue operating between Downtown Redmond and South Bellevue stations with 10 minutes between trains. Link shuttle buses will run approximately every 10 to 15 minutes between South Bellevue and Int'l District/Chinatown stations. 2 Line trains will not operate from International District/Chinatown to Lynnwood City Center stations....