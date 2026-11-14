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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Signs Contract With Philadelphia Phillies
By Jackson Kruse,13 days ago
Former New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log. Hartlieb, 32, has been assigned to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Former New York Yankees RHP Geoff Hartlieb Signs With Philadelphia Phillies. Hartlieb made two appearances for the...