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Milligan to bring Christmas tree lot to downtown Warrenton
By Luci Weldon, Womack News Service,13 days ago
Warrenton resident Steve Milligan will be opening a Christmas tree lot in downtown Warrenton later this month that will offer Fraser fir trees and wreaths. The lot, located at 113 W. Market St., will be open from noon-7 p.m. on Nov. 23-25, 27-28; and Dec. 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19. Trees will be available in heights ranging from 5 to 9 feet. Wreaths will be available in 24-inch and 36-inch sizes.