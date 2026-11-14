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'Didn’t Enjoy My Last Year And A Half': Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Assesses Previous Tenure Ahead of Return To Toronto
By Andre Leal,13 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday to complete their six-game homestand. This game isn't just crucial for the Maple Leafs because of their current five-game losing streak in regulation, but it will be a special night because Mike Babcock is returning to Scotiabank Arena. This...