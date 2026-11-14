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Blue Jays Interested In Teruaki Sato
By Mark Polishuk,13 days ago
At least seven teams have been publicly linked to Teruaki Sato’s market, and The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reports that the Blue Jays also have interest in the Hanshin Tigers slugger. The news comes as no surprise, given the Jays’ need for offense, their tendency to check in on virtually every free agent available, and the team’s increasing forays into the Japanese talent market.