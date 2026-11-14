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Wake County Speedway Bars Volunteer Found to Be Registered Sex Offender, Deputies Investigate
By Desmond Larkin,13 days ago
Wake County Speedway has banned a longtime volunteer photographer from its property after learning the person is a registered sex offender, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are now investigating. The speedway, located just east of Garner along Simpkins Road off U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road, barred the volunteer from the grounds as soon as officials learned of the person’s status and said they are looking into further legal steps.