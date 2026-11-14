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O-Zone: Ready for Sunday
By John Oehser,13 days ago
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Last year's team felt different because they were finding ways to win one-score games unlike the year before. This year's team feels different because they do not have to worry about that because they are blowing mostly everyone out – for the most part. Nobody knows how the rest of the season is going to play out, but it feels good to have a little bit of hope.