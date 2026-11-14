undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Disaster for justice': Trump slams Newsom's plan to commute California's death sentences
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,13 days ago
President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the state's death sentences, calling it "a disaster for justice." "Gavin Newscum's halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America," Trump wrote on Truth Social.