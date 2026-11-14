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Tarik Skubal will smash big-money record. What does history say about the risks?
By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY,13 days ago
It’s a mere formality Tarik Skubal will reset the standard for highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball. And deservedly so. Skubal posted two of the most dominant seasons in recent baseball history in winning consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2024 and 2025. The left-hander doesn’t turn 30 until next week. Viable starting pitchers are running shorter in supply every year, and the cost for the highest-end talent continues rising.