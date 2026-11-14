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California GOP chair race takes shape as new candidates emerge
11 days ago
The California Republican Party is looking for new leadership following major losses in the general election and criticism of outgoing Chairwoman Corrin Rankin. Rankin announced she will not seek another term and has endorsed state Sen. Tony Strickland to replace her. But some Republicans say the party needs a different approach, with greater emphasis on supporting candidates, organizing volunteers and raising money.