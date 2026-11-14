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'Disaster for justice': Trump slams Newsom's plan to commute California's death sentences
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,13 days ago
How many death row inmates are affected by Newsom’s commutations?. What role did 2019’s San Quentin closure play in Newsom’s decision?. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the state's death sentences, calling it "a disaster for justice." "Gavin Newscum's halting...