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Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Mauricio Dubón
By Cristian Crespo,13 days ago
It doesn’t matter where an organization may be in terms of contending for a championship, a player like Mauricio Dubón is needed everywhere. Following a career year in 2026, Dubón is entering free agency and will likely have his choice of where he wants to sign. Given the nature of the league and just how highly versatility is valued, someone who provides what he does is sure to have no shortage of suitors.