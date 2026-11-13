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SSTN Mailbag: Volpe, Coaching Staff, And Untouchable Prospects!
9 days ago
There has been a significant amount of hand-wringing after Brian Cashman's interview at the GM Meetings, and I don't disagree with everything that's been said. Our own Editor-In-Chief, Paul Semendinger, was right on the money with his comments about fundamentals. The Yankees are not a sound fundamental ballclub, and that has been true since at least 2023, and I'd argue it goes back to 2021. However, there were elements of the interview that give me at least some satisfaction that Brian Cashman remains a competent executive.