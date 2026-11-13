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The Yankees’ Off-Season Puzzle
9 days ago
As the Yankees enter what promises to be a complicated offseason filled with moving parts, Brian Cashman faces the daunting task of addressing a multitude of roster issues within an artificially compressed timeframe: The health and advancing age of Aaron Judge; problems left unresolved in 2026, including the need for a right-handed-hitting catcher; positional logjams at first base and designated hitter; self-created free agency vacancies at second base and center field; and the need to upgrade at catcher and third base all demand attention. Add a bullpen demanding significant reinforcements — despite a legitimate surplus of starting pitching — and there is no shortage of work to be done if the club is to position itself for a return to the World Series in 2027. With a baseball lockout certain to begin in less than three weeks, the window for maneuvering is rapidly closing.