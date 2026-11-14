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Cheyenne police say no credible threat after anonymous shooting calls targeting Central and South
By Dan Kowalski,13 days ago
Cheyenne students endured a tense midday Tuesday after anonymous calls prompted lockdowns at two high schools; police later said the reports were unfounded but confirmed similar calls were made to other schools across Wyoming. The incident tied up local law-enforcement resources and left families waiting for answers. Cheyenne Police Department...
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