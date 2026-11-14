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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop, But The Airline Meltdown Is Far From Over
By Kyle Stewart,12 days ago
UPDATE: The FAA has lifted its nationwide ground stop, allowing departures to resume after a communications outage disrupted air travel across the country. But reopening the system does not mean airline schedules are back to normal. FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage, But Travel Disruption Continues. The FAA...