undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Angel Reese reveals what ‘crazy’ NBA fans did that left her shocked during Pelicans game
By Josh Barker,13 days ago
Angel Reese is currently in the midst of her offseason and has used some of her spare time to watch her brother, Julian Reese, in action for the New Orleans Pelicans. Reese was one of the top performers in the WNBA this year, being named Defensive Player of the Year and having an excellent run in the postseason. However, her Atlanta Dream team came up short in the Finals.