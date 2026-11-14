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VU Volleyball Falls to Drake Friday Night
By Paul Condry,12 days ago
The Valpo volleyball team dropped three tight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-22) to visiting Drake Friday evening at the ARC in the Beacons’ penultimate home match of the season. Maggie Uhwat (Spring Grove, Ill./Richmond Burton Community [Central Michigan]) moved into second place in the program’s history in the 25-point era for service aces in a single season, while Ava Helming (Johnston, Iowa/Johnston) cracked the single-season top-10 in the 25-point era for kills.