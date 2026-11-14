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Winona Lake Bike Park ‘A Dream Come True’
13 days ago
WINONA LAKE – Excitement for the new Winona Lake Bike Park brought out a crowd to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon despite the cold and wetness. It was also an emotional moment for some as the park has been in the works for over a decade. “We are celebrating a huge milestone today, and that is Progressive Trail Design is completing their work,” said KCV President and Co-founder Mike Cusick.
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