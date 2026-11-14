undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Freeze Warnings Sunday Morning, Then Slow Warming Trend!
13 days ago
After seeing some patchy frost this morning, Saturday afternoon is looking great, but quite chilly, with sunshine and upper 50s to near 60° across the Chattahoochee Valley. It will be a little breezy today with wind gusts of 15-20 mph. There are Freeze Warnings in effect for Sunday morning across much of the area as temps dive into the low 30s, but this won't be a hard freeze, just a light freeze. After widespread frost and some freezing temps, afternoon highs will warm to near 60° again under mostly sunny skies.