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Massive waves are headed for California. Some could reach 50 feet
13 days ago
California's coastline could get a serious pounding this weekend as a series of Pacific storms brings huge waves, rain and dangerous beach conditions. The National Weather Service warned that breaking waves could reach 25 to 35 feet along parts of Northern and Central California, with occasional sets hitting 40 to 50 feet at some locations, according to the latest high surf warning.
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