undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Shocks No. 14 Houston 42-32, As The Buffs Earn A Signature Win For Coach Prime
By BCSNN Staff,13 days ago
BCSNN — Colorado entered Friday night looking for a breakthrough. By the end of the evening, the Buffaloes had produced their biggest win in nearly two decades. Fueled by explosive plays on offense and timely takeaways on defense, Colorado stunned No. 14 Houston 42–32 at Folsom Field, earning its first victory over a top-15 opponent since 2007 and handing the Cougars a damaging loss in the Big 12 race.