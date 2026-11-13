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Singapore Airlines Could Have Made Business Class Look Like This. Why Did It Choose Black And Yellow?
By Matthew Klint,9 days ago
Ok, not to beat a horse dead, but I’m still thinking about the Singapore Airlines business class seat and that black and yellow color scheme that probably bothers me far more than it should. With the power of AI, you cannot help but wonder how Singapore Airlines chose the design it did when there are so many wonderful alternatives.