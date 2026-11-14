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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Alabama-Vanderbilt, Texas-LSU, college football Saturday
By Andy Bryan,13 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football slate. The Alabama Crimson Tide will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the Texas Longhorns at the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: