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Breezy, Chilly, and Light Showers: Louisiana’s weather forecast stays unsettled through Monday
13 days ago
An Arctic high brought a sharp temperature drop to New Orleans and the Gulf South on Saturday morning, and that cold air will linger through most of the workweek. Morning lows on Sunday will drop into the 40s and 50s. Wind chills could fall into the 30s across the Northshore over the next few mornings as wind gusts climb to 20 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s.