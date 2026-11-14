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Marko Martinjak Predicts First-Round KO Against Matty Askin at BKB 61 Tonight
By Timothy Wheaton,13 days ago
› Boxing News › BKB › Marko Martinjak Predicts First-Round KO Against Matty Askin at BKB 61 Tonight. Marko Martinjak isn’t planning to give Matty Askin much time to settle in tonight. Asked how their BKB 61 title fight ends, the Croatian champion needed just six words: “Knockout in the first round.” Martinjak defends his BKB bridgerweight world championship against Askin at indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday, November 14.