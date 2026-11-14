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A Moment of Opportunity
By Stephen Tuttle,12 days ago
The pundits, including some conservatives, have spoken. They believe the war in Iran was the proximate cause of the Democratic landslide. That was certainly part of it. We might recall Tulsi Gabbard, then Director of National Intelligence, testified before Congress that the Iranians had no nuclear weapons program and that they had been abiding by a treaty they had signed with Barack Obama. But Trump undid the agreement, fired Gabbard, and then claimed we had to go to war to save the world. Never mind that the chances of Iran attacking the U.S. were, and are, as close to zero as possible.