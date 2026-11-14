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Where Music Meets Nature
By Rachel Soulliere,12 days ago
From art galleries to center stage, artist Dana Falconberry dances to the beat of her own drum. Locals in Austin, Texas, recognize her as a folk musician who has released multiple albums and toured around the world. However, at her new home base on Leelanau Peninsula, she’s known for her nature-inspired acrylic paintings with chainstitch embroidery that can be found at V Gallery in Omena at 5039 N. West Bay Shore Dr.