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Threading the Needle
By Beth Milligan,12 days ago
The TikTok generation is going crazy for needlepoint, and The Needlepoints North is helping drive the trend in northern Michigan. During the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, an intriguing trend emerged. “Grandma hobbies”—old-fashioned pastimes like sewing, mahjong, baking, and embroidery—surged in popularity. Such activities offered a comforting diversion, helped users learn a new skill, and provided a tactile, analog alternative to a digital-dominated landscape.