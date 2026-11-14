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Still, Life with Corrina Ulrich
By Kierstin Gunsberg,12 days ago
On northern Michigan as inspiration and the dichotomy of being a working artist. Few things can halt the pace of life like the sight of Lake Michigan crashing against the shore or taking in a piece of art. For northern Michigan artist Corrina Ulrich, the former influences the latter. One of her latest series, Sun on Water—which she started in 2024 and which will be part of an exhibition at the Delamar in Traverse City this month—is an ongoing collection of nearly 50 analog collages: images of puffy clouds contrasting tangerine and sunshine hued watercolor strokes inspired by the springs and summers of her childhood.