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Offering Hope for the Holidays
12 days ago
While the end of the year is often a time of celebration, it can also be a time of grief for those who have lost loved ones and are facing a holiday season without them. That’s why Heartland Hospice, Michael’s Place, and the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home have come together to offer their annual Hope for the Holidays event, held Nov. 19 from 4:30-6pm at the NMC Great Lakes Campus Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Attendees will experience a variety of grief resources, guest speakers, and meaningful activities, including a special remembrance gift. Per the organizers, “Everyone is invited to this compassionate space to find comfort, connect with others and discover hope for the future.” Though admission is free, registration is requested at HopeforHolidaysTC.eventbrite.com.
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