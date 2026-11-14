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The Bread Lady’s Cranberry Orange Cake
12 days ago
Ready to treat yourself (and your family, but only if you’re feeling generous) at Thanksgiving? The Bread Lady of Lake Ann is taking Turkey Day preorders through Nov. 21! Our top pick from a long list of pies, breads, rolls, and sweets is the Cranberry Orange Cake. A little sweet, a little tart, and unique enough that your guests will come back next year asking for seconds…if they don’t do so that night! Cakes are $10 a piece and serve four people, so we recommend grabbing at least one extra to hide in the pantry for a midnight snack. Place orders for next Thursday by calling (231) 633-2515 to request the items you’d like, the day you’d like to pick up, your name, and phone number. Get more details at facebook.com/thelakeannbreadlady or the-bread-lady-106203.square.site.